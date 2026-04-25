Jets trade up in fourth round of NFL Draft to select quarterback weeks after getting Geno Smith

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The New York Jets are in a bit of no-man's land when it comes to quarterbacks, but they are hoping they have just found a diamond in the rough on Day 3.

Gang Green traded up in the fourth round to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The Jets went with Justin Fields last year in Aaron Glenn's and Darren Mougey's first season in New Jersey, and it did not work out as they had planned.

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After cutting bait with Fields, the Jets acquired Geno Smith via trade as a stopgap - there was speculation that the Jets could select Ty Simpson out of Alabama with the 16th pick, but the Los Angeles Rams snagged him at No. 13.

As a result, considering Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, there were not that many options for the Jets.

Next year's quarterback class figures to stack up quite nicely, with Arch Manning seemingly leading the pack. However, it remains to be seen where the Jets lie for next year's selections.

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New York gave the Cincinnati Bengals the 128th and 140th picks in exchange for the 110th and 190th selections.

Klubnik figures to back up Smith to begin the season, but if the Jets' season is over early on, they could potentially get a long look at Klubnik to see what he's truly made of.

Klubnik starred in 2024 with 36 touchdowns, but he threw 20 fewer this past season, tanking his draft stock.

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In three seasons as their starter, totaling 39 games, Klubnik completed 64.2% of his passes for 9,426 yards, 71 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

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