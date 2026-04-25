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Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives blunt self-assessment after embarrassingly failed ABS challenge

The Yankees second baseman has just a 17% ABS challenge success rate, tied for the lowest in the league

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Jazz Chisholm Jr. has not mastered the ABS challenge system just yet, but Friday's mishap may have been his worst.

The New York Yankees second baseman has called for six challenges, yet has only been successful one time.

On Friday, he was called out on strikes on a full count, prompting a tap of the helmet in an effort to get to first base.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. rounding bases after hitting a home run at Daikin Park

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on April 24, 2026. (Michaela Schumacher/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

However, the ABS system showed that the entire ball was in the strike zone.

"You just gotta laugh at that point," Chisholm said.

Thankfully, the Yankees were beating the Houston Astros 12-4 at that point, so he likely did not get much of an earful from manager Aaron Boone.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. standing on third base at Truist Park

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. stands on third base against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., on July 19, 2025. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

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"We were winning, it’s a kid’s game. You got to laugh at some things. Sometimes you just got to laugh at yourself and walk off," Chisholm said.

Chisholm then joked he was fining himself $1,000.

"I got to do something for the team worth at least $1,000 after that."

Chisholm is one of two players in the league to have at least six challenges and get just one of them right, along with Gunnar Henderson. Among those with at least six challenges, their 17% success rate is the lowest in the sport (Augustin Ramirez is 0-for-5 and Andres Gimenez is 0-for-4).

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacting after flying out during a baseball game

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after flying out in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on July 18, 2025. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

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The Yankees as a whole are one of the worst teams at challenging pitches as batters — their 43% overturn rate is the eighth-worst mark in the league, and that's including starting the season 11-for-13. They rank 15th (63%) in fielding overturns, however.

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