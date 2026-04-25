Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives blunt self-assessment after embarrassingly failed ABS challenge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has not mastered the ABS challenge system just yet, but Friday's mishap may have been his worst.

The New York Yankees second baseman has called for six challenges, yet has only been successful one time.

On Friday, he was called out on strikes on a full count, prompting a tap of the helmet in an effort to get to first base.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the ABS system showed that the entire ball was in the strike zone.

"You just gotta laugh at that point," Chisholm said.

Thankfully, the Yankees were beating the Houston Astros 12-4 at that point, so he likely did not get much of an earful from manager Aaron Boone.

NEW YORK SPORTS RADIO HOSTS LOSE IT OVER CHAOTIC KNICKS, JETS, METS SCENES WITHIN A MINUTE OF EACH OTHER

"We were winning, it’s a kid’s game. You got to laugh at some things. Sometimes you just got to laugh at yourself and walk off," Chisholm said.

Chisholm then joked he was fining himself $1,000.

"I got to do something for the team worth at least $1,000 after that."

Chisholm is one of two players in the league to have at least six challenges and get just one of them right, along with Gunnar Henderson. Among those with at least six challenges, their 17% success rate is the lowest in the sport (Augustin Ramirez is 0-for-5 and Andres Gimenez is 0-for-4).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees as a whole are one of the worst teams at challenging pitches as batters — their 43% overturn rate is the eighth-worst mark in the league, and that's including starting the season 11-for-13. They rank 15th (63%) in fielding overturns, however.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.