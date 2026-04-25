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'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson reveals the unique challenge of covering the Olympics on 'Gold Zone'

Hanson says covering 'Gold Zone' is a 'heck of a challenge' but it's fun

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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NFL fans who are used to seeing Scott Hanson on "NFL RedZone" on Sundays during the fall got to see him in a different setting over the winter.

Hanson, 54, was part of NBC Sports' "Gold Zone" during the Milan Cortina Olympic Games in February. The whip-around show, inspired by "NFL RedZone," covered all the happenings during the Olympic Games and gave viewers a look into as many different events as possible.

Hanson told Fox News Digital that hosting "Gold Zone" and "NFL RedZone" require different skills.

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Host Scott Hanson speaking on stage at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas

Host Scott Hanson speaks on stage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 30, 2022. (David Becker/Getty Images)

"It's fascinating because it's red zone for the Olympics, and yet, there's a definite different dynamic to it, because when I'm doing RedZone, and I say, ‘Eagles-Giants, Philadelphia, down by four, no time outs remaining, first and goal from the five. Let's see if Jalen Hurts and Company can punch it in.’ Boom, I'm done," Hanson said in a recent interview with Lowe's.

"I don't go, ‘Eagles-Giants, first and goal, now there's 11 men over here, and there's 11 men over here, and they're trying to move that piece of leather over the goal line. Like, I don't have to do that."

Hanson said that for the Olympics he has to explain so much more to the viewer than just the game.

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NFL Network host Scott Hanson presenting on stage at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City Missouri

NFL Network host Scott Hanson presents on stage during Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., on April 29, 2023. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"When I go to curling in the winter Olympics on Gold Zone, I do need to explain, ‘Okay, there's the stone, there's the house, there's the button, here's the scoring system, here's how long it lasts, everything,’" Hanson said.

"We got to explain the rules and the fundamentals of the sport on top of telling the personal stories of the athletes who are competing and the greater context in terms of what a gold medal would mean or what a loss would mean, that type of thing. So it's a heck of a challenge, but it's fun."

Hanson said that the audience told him that it was the most fun way to watch the Olympics because they knew that "Gold Zone" would cover everything that was happening.

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NFL Network's Scott Hanson speaking on stage at the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin

NFL Network's Scott Hanson speaks on stage during the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wis., on April 26, 2025. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Milan-Cortina Olympic Games were Hanson’s second time being part of "Gold Zone," as he was a part of its coverage for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but it was his first Winter Olympics. Hanson said he is already signed on to be part of "Gold Zone" for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

"For those who enjoyed Gold Zone, I've already signed up to do the LA games in 2028," Hanson said. "So the Summer Games back in the United States is going to be epic, a couple of years from now."

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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