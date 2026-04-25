Texans general manager delivers strong denial regarding possibly trading star receiver: 'Shove it'

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The Houston Texans have had difficulties getting beyond the wild-card round of the playoffs, which sometimes prompts some changes on a roster.

But for the Texans, if they want to play for a Super Bowl trip, they say it will be with their star receiver.

Nico Collins is entering his sixth NFL season, all with Houston, and signed a three-year, $72.75 million extension after his third. Set to reach free agency after the 2027 season, Collins has reportedly said to teammates that he believes he is underpaid.

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But despite Collins' apparent disappointment, he's not going anywhere.

"We’re not trading Nico Collins," Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters Friday.

"Whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can shove it. We’re not trading Nico."

Collins broke out in his third season, recording 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns -- in his first two seasons, he combined for 70 receptions, 927 yards and three touchdowns.

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Collins has since made two Pro Bowls and has recorded at least 1,000 yards in each of his last three seasons. He is set to be the 18th-highest-paid receiver in the league, despite, since 2023, being ninth in receiving yards and tied for eighth in touchdowns.

But since Collins signed his deal, numerous receivers have reached nine-figure deals, including Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

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Collins is accompanied by Jayden Higgins and Tank Dell, and quarterback C.J. Stroud is still on his rookie deal. Caserio even shut down the notion that Stroud was available for trade earlier this season.

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