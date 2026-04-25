Biggest controversies and debates of the 2026 NFL Draft

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The 2026 NFL Draft, like any other, ignited mixed emotions among fans.

Broadcasts and social media erupted in debate over several topics, while controversies overshadowed the event for some this year.

Here is all the biggest drama that came out of the 2026 NFL Draft:

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The New England Patriots' latest scandal

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel left his team on Day 3 of the draft this year, as he turned his attention toward his family after several scandalous photos of him and NFL reporter Dianna Russini leaked in recent weeks.

Vrabel and the Patriots announced he would be stepping away from the team early on Thursday morning, and just hours later a photo that showed Vrabel and Russini kissing was published by The New York Post.

Vrabel then had a press conference just prior to the start of the first round, amid speculation about his future with the team.

"My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to," he said at the press conference.

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Vrabel was asked to explain why he initially made a statement calling photos of him and Russini at an Arizona resort "laughable" after they were published by the New York Post earlier in April.

"That's a private and personal matter . I don't think that those comments ... it was an attempt to protect your family," Vrabel said.

It was the last question Vrabel answered before storming off the podium and out of the room.

The Patriots then selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round, which prompted viral jokes after his draft selection profile video showed him doing a dance where he slowly twirled around in a circle while putting his hands up.

"This video is gonna go triple platinum when Drake Maye gets sacked for the 5th time in a half," one user wrote in a caption of an X post of the video of Lomu.

Arvell Reese and the New York Giants

The Giants shocked many when they selected Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the No. 5 overall pick.

Some fans and pundits believed the Giants wouldn't add another linebacker with such a high pick, with several high investments at the position already on the roster. Some fans were even more frustrated when they used the 10th overall pick on offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, passing on hyped safety prospect Caleb Downs. Downs then went 11th to the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Reese emerged as a topic of debate for other reasons. Stories about how he had a 0.4 GPA in high school, then earned a 3.7 GPA at Ohio State, spread like wildfire on draft night.

"I think the secret is just time and effort," Reese told CBS Sports. "In high school, it was a time where I didn’t even try in school or didn’t really think school was important. So, it just took for me to just lock in with it and take it serious."

But then New York sports radio host Craig Carton of WFAN went viral for commenting on Reese's academic roller coaster.

"How does a kid who had a 0.4 GPA through high school leave Ohio State with a 3.7 GPA?" Carton said. "I’d like to figure that out."

Reese also went viral for a series of moments interacting with the New York sports media shortly after he was drafted.

During his introductory press conference, Reese earned the praise and fear of fans and pundits for a comment about embracing "violence."

"Playing defense, you've got to be violent. You've got to be thinking of doing something violent," he said.

In another press conference moment, Reese was asked an awkwardly worded question about how he would make an impact for veterans and kids with disabilities.

Reese asked the reporter to repeat the question, then stuttered, before responding, saying "I don't know how to answer that."

"Who even asks a rookie a question like this right out of the gate?" one X user wrote in response to a clip of the interaction.

ESPN and the new eight-minute draft clock

The NFL rolled out a brand-new, shortened pick clock this year, reducing the amount of time teams have to pick from 10 minutes to eight minutes.

However, the decision appeared to garner hefty backlash on social media, especially against ESPN's broadcast.

Multiple fans complained they couldn’t even scroll X or open their phones without seeing results 3-4 picks ahead. One user wrote: "Personally I liked the 8 minute clock, but it was super annoying the 1st 10 picks that I couldn’t even open my phone without being spoiled 4 picks ahead."

Sean McVay and the Rams' selection of QB Ty Simpson

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, head coach Sean McVay didn’t look thrilled, and he admitted as much on Friday.

McVay, while recapping the second day of the Rams' draft, opened his press conference acknowledging his demeanor after Simpson’s selection.

"I get my demeanor last night, but we’re excited about it. There are different things. I always want to be mindful of how things come off and things like that. I’m very excited about last night and very excited about today. Couldn’t be more excited about us continuing to lead together, but every decision that we make is collective and collaborative," McVay said.

"For any of the questions or misunderstandings just based on my demeanor or disposition last night, I did want to get that out of the way. This is my buddy right here," McVay said with a smile as he reached out to general manager Les Snead.

"That was brought to my attention because I got so many texts. That was never my intended way to be able to come off, but sometimes I can be a little grumpy."

A reporter followed up and asked the 40-year-old coach why he was grumpy.

"Well, there were other things that had nothing to do with that, which that’s normal life," McVay said.

"The main thing was, I couldn’t be more excited about being able to add him, but also understanding how much I love Matthew Stafford, how respectful you want to always be and to the way things can be interpreted. The demeanor would’ve been stoic by nature because you are excited, but by no means — it is Matthew’s football team."

The Cardinals taking a running back with the third pick

The Arizona Cardinals made one of the boldest and most debated selections in this year's draft, taking running back Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame with the third overall pick. While Love is undeniably talented, the move has Draft Twitter in absolute chaos, with fans, analysts, and scouts calling it everything from "dessert-first strategy" to outright "bad business."

"Love the player. Hate the pick where it happened. RB in the top 5 should not happen these days," one X user wrote.

Another user wrote, "I hope the jersey sales are nice because RB Jeremiyah Love will be the worst pick of Round 1. I believe ownership stepped in."

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ESPN reporter Myron Medcalf wrote on X, "I think Jeremiyah Love is an amazing RB. And I still don’t think you can pick a RB in the first round in the current NFL. No. 3 feels like an incredible reach, based on where the game is today and the value at the position in later rounds."