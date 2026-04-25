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NFL Draft

Albert Regis' baby daughter crawled toward a Jaguars cup before he was drafted by Jacksonville

The defensive tackle's daughter Akari chose a Jaguars cup from four NFL options before he went No. 81 overall

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Albert Breer on Rams drafting Ty Simpson, Caleb Downs-Cowboys, Carnell Tate to Titans, Chiefs-Mansoor Delane | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

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Albert Regis’ NFL dream became a reality Friday when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former Texas A&M defensive tackle in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Before Regis learned where his NFL career would begin, his infant daughter seemed to know his landing spot. A video posted to social media showed baby Akari crawling toward a cup bearing the Jaguars logo.

The move suggested Akari effectively predicted which team's jersey her father would wear during his rookie season.

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Albert Regis reacts after getting a sack

Defensive lineman Albert Regis of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates a sack during a game against the University of Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Aric Becker/ISI Photos)

Regis, listed at 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds, built his game at Texas A&M in the trenches as a nose tackle focused on slowing opposing running backs.

Regis' leap to the pros left a void along the Aggies defensive line. Texas A&M plugged the hole by bringing in CJ Mims, who transferred from North Carolina.

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Mimis lined up at the nose tackle position for UNC at a significantly higher rate than Regis did. Mims began his college career at East Carolina before transferring to Chapel Hill. The 2026 season will mark his fifth in the college football ranks.

CJ Mims reacts during a game at Kenan Memorial Stadium

CJ Mims of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a defensive play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Oct. 25, 2025. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Former Illinois defensive tackle Angelo McCullom has also committed to Texas A&M. DJ Hicks is expected to return and remain a key piece of the Aggies’ defensive line rotation.

Regis joins a Jacksonville defensive line that includes 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and veteran tackles Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. Josh Hines-Allen lines up on the opposite edge.

Albert Regis looks on during a game at Faurot Field

Albert Regis of the Texas A&M Aggies looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, on Nov. 8, 2025. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

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After winning the AFC South last season, the Jaguars narrowly lost to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card round thriller.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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