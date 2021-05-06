Expand / Collapse search
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of ex-Longhorns star QB, found dead off campus: report

No cause of death or other details were released, authorities said

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, who is the younger brother of former Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Police said that a call was made at 12:18 p.m. and they found Ehlinger's body in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. Authorities weren’t clear on how they found him, however, they said his death was not considered suspicious.

No cause of death or other details were released, authorities said.

Jake Ehlinger arrived at the Austin-based school in 2019. With no scholarship in hand, he made the football team as a "walk-on." Though he hasn’t played the last two seasons, he was most recently listed as a sophomore on the team’s 2021 roster. 

Just last week, Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jake’s face was accidentally shown on NFL Network when Sam was taken by the Colts.

"Good, good," Sam told reporters after hearing the news. "Jake deserves all the screen time you can get."

This is a developing story.

