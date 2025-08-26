Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning exudes confidence ahead of highly anticipated showdown with Ohio State

Texas and Ohio State play on Saturday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is exuding confidence ahead of the team’s matchup against No. 3 Ohio State.

Manning, 21, is the starting quarterback for No. 1 Texas and was asked if he was mentally prepared to have a huge target on his back all season.

"I think we kind of try to shift the narrative — we're going for everyone else," Manning told reporters Monday. "The target's not on our back. We have a red dot on everyone else."

Arch Manning looks on

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) plays against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Dec. 21, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The hype train for Manning entering his first year as starter is full steam ahead. Fans have labeled the Longhorns quarterback a Heisman Trophy candidate and hope he can lead them to a national championship.

Manning stepped in and started three games last season when Quinn Ewers missed time with an oblique injury, and he impressed.

In addition to those three starts, Manning appeared in seven games last season for Texas. He completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

GEORGIA'S NATE FRAZIER CREDITS MOTHER'S SACRIFICE, WORK ETHIC FOR HIS DRIVE ON THE FIELD: 'SHE NEVER GAVE UP'

Arch Manning looks on

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Manning has also shown the ability to run, rushing for 100 yards and four touchdowns last season. Even after Ewers returned from injury, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian substituted Manning for a few running plays.

Manning appears ready for the spotlight and the expectations that he and Texas will command this season.

Arch Manning in action

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and safety Caleb Downs (2) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Tim Heitman/Imagn Images)

Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were eliminated by eventual champion Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Texas will have a chance to exact revenge against Ohio State in their highly anticipated matchup at noon ET Saturday on Fox Sports.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

