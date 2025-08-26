Texas' Arch Manning exudes confidence ahead of highly anticipated showdown with Ohio State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is exuding confidence ahead of the team’s matchup against No. 3 Ohio State.

Manning, 21, is the starting quarterback for No. 1 Texas and was asked if he was mentally prepared to have a huge target on his back all season.

"I think we kind of try to shift the narrative — we're going for everyone else," Manning told reporters Monday. "The target's not on our back. We have a red dot on everyone else."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The hype train for Manning entering his first year as starter is full steam ahead. Fans have labeled the Longhorns quarterback a Heisman Trophy candidate and hope he can lead them to a national championship.

Manning stepped in and started three games last season when Quinn Ewers missed time with an oblique injury, and he impressed.

In addition to those three starts, Manning appeared in seven games last season for Texas. He completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

GEORGIA'S NATE FRAZIER CREDITS MOTHER'S SACRIFICE, WORK ETHIC FOR HIS DRIVE ON THE FIELD: 'SHE NEVER GAVE UP'

Manning has also shown the ability to run, rushing for 100 yards and four touchdowns last season. Even after Ewers returned from injury, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian substituted Manning for a few running plays.

Manning appears ready for the spotlight and the expectations that he and Texas will command this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were eliminated by eventual champion Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Texas will have a chance to exact revenge against Ohio State in their highly anticipated matchup at noon ET Saturday on Fox Sports.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.