Texas A&M officer scolds South Carolina wide receiver after touchdown; department speaks out

A Texas A&M officer was "relieved of his game-day assignment" Saturday after exchanging words with South Carolina's Nyck Harbor following a long touchdown.

After Harbor caught and ran for the 80-yard score, he grabbed his right hamstring and continued walking into a tunnel at Kyle Field.

Several of his teammates joined him, and Harbor walked out of the tunnel gingerly.

But upon walking back, an officer walked in between, and made contact with, Harbor and running back Oscar Adaway III.

The officer then scolded Harbor, who turned back but kept walking toward the field.

The university police department announced on X that the officer was relieved of his game-day assignment and sent home.

NBA star LeBron James called for the officer to be suspended.

"That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! He went out his way to start some s--t. Do better man," he posted to X.

The touchdown put the Gamecocks up 27-3, and that lead would increase to 30-3, but the third-ranked Aggies stormed all the way back for a wild 31-30 victory.

Texas A&M outscored South Carolina 28-0 in the second half to complete its biggest comeback ever.

Marcel Reed threw for a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns to move the Aggies to 10-0 on the season.

It’s the biggest comeback in school history, eclipsing a 21-point rally by a Johnny Manziel-led team in a 52-48 win in the 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl over Duke. Entering Saturday, teams were 0-286 in Southeastern Conference play since 2004 when trailing by 27 points or more.

Reed bounced back from an awful first half, where he was intercepted twice and had a fumble returned for a score, to put the Aggies in a 30-3 hole with a dazzling second half to keep Texas A&M on track for its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies took the lead for the first time on a 4-yard run by EJ Smith with about 11 minutes left.

Texas A&M had a first down at the 1 after that, but Jamarion Morrow fumbled on a trick play and the Gamecocks recovered with about three minutes to go.

Dalton Brooks and Cashius Howell sacked LaNorris Sellers on consecutive plays to bring up fourth-and-16 with about 90 seconds to go. Sellers scrambled on fourth down and he was stopped short of the first down marker to seal the victory.

Sellers threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for South Carolina (3-7, 1-7), which lost a fifth straight game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

