©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia Tech Hokies

James Franklin in 'early talks' to become Virginia Tech's next head coach: report

Franklin was fired from Penn State last month

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
James Franklin may soon find a new home.

ESPN reported Saturday morning that Franklin is "engaged in the early stages of talks" about becoming the next Virginia Tech head coach.

According to the report, Franklin will find out his fate in the coming days, but there is mutual interest.

James Franklin

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks off the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium.  (Matthew O'Haren/Imagn Images)

Franklin was fired from Penn State after the Nittany Lions suffered an upset loss to the Northwestern Wildcats. It was the school’s third straight loss and second consecutive shocking defeat. The team lost to the UCLA Bruins on the road the week prior.

Franklin took over as Penn State’s head coach before the 2014 season after spending three years with the Vanderbilt Commodores, leading the school to back-to-back nine-win seasons.

James Franklin on the sideline

Penn State head coach James Franklin reacts during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in State College, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

He was in his 12th season at Penn State. He led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, finishing 13-3.

Franklin was 104-45 as the school’s head coach, but he went 4-21 against top-10 teams.

Philip Montgomery is currently the interim head coach for the Hokies after they fired Brent Pry following an 0-3 start.

James Franklin walks on field

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Penn State has since fallen out of the rankings and has lost each of its last three games since Franklin was fired. They almost pulled off the upset against No. 2 Indiana, but the Hoosiers scored a touchdown in the final minute.

