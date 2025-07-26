Texans star Joe Mixon's preseason in jeopardy due to latest injury setback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Training camps opened across the NFL this week, and the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in Canton, Ohio, July 31 to officially kick off the preseason.

As the excitement for the 2025 season builds, at least one running back will likely spend the month of August watching from the sideline.

Houston Texans star Joe Mixon's persistent ankle issue is expected to keep him from suiting up this preseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler will likely undergo further evaluation closer to the beginning of the regular season, according to ESPN. The Texans are scheduled to square off against the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 7 in Week 1.

The NFL Network was first to report Mixon's injury.

Mixon started training camp on the non-football injury list. The roster designation came after Mixon appeared to sustain an ankle injury earlier this offseason. He didn't take the field during minicamp.

This isn't the first time Mixon has battled ankle problems. He was sidelined for three games in 2024 after aggravating his ankle. Mixon also sat out two games in 2022 with a concussion.

He dealt with a couple of apparent ankle sprains in 2021, although he still managed to appear in 16 games that season. A foot injury in Week 6 of 2020 brought Mixon's season to an early end.

The 29-year-old is coming off a strong season, rushing for 1,016 yards in 2024. Mixon also ran for 11 touchdowns and had one receiving score last year.

The Texans did add to the running backs room this offseason by signing All-Pro Nick Chubb. Houston's front office also spent a fourth round draft selection on Woody Marks.

The Texans open their preseason Aug. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

