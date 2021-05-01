Texans downplay significance of Davis Mills pick amid Deshaun Watson controversy

The Houston Texans made a significant selection Friday night when they picked quarterback Davis Mills in the third round amid the controversy surrounding star Deshaun Watson.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio downplayed the importance of the pick when talking to reporters after their draft night was over.

"It's just part of the team-building process," Caserio said, via NFL.com. "I wouldn't say there was any one specific factor, or any one particular thing that goes into it. ... When it came time to pick at 67, we felt like that was the best decision for our team at the time. It doesn't impact anybody. Again, our whole philosophy has been to create as much competition as possible and we'll continue to do that."

With Mills expected to be on the roster, the Texans’ quarterback roster would include him, Watson, Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley going into training camp and into the preseason.

Watson is facing 22 sexual misconduct lawsuits in Texas and one of the complaints is being investigated by the Houston Police Department. He has maintained his innocence throughout the saga.

It’s unclear whether Mills is an insurance policy if Watson is unable to play in 2021 or if he will be a project the team can develop, but the pick definitely comes at an interesting time.

The Stanford standout started to gain some steam as the draft neared. The New Orleans Saints were reportedly among the teams who were interested in Mills as the event crept closer.

Mills only played in five games in 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic put the Pac-12 Conference’s season on hold for a period through the fall. He had 1,508 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in 2020. In 2019, he had 11 touchdown passes and 1,960 passing yards in eight games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday night the league was watching the Watson situation closely.

"We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision," Goodell told ESPN.