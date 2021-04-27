LIVE UPDATES: NFL Draft 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to start Thursday night.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick after winning only one game in 2020. The team is expected to pick Trevor Lawrence with their top pick, while the New York Jets, who have the second pick, are reportedly expected to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

After the first two picks, things are really up in the air.

The draft will be live in Cleveland after last year’s event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first round is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on April 29 and will air on the NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

