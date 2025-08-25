Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin, Commanders agree to contract extension: reports

McLaurin has been one of the top receivers for the Commanders since 2019

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension on Monday with about two weeks to go before the start of the regular season.

McLaurin sought a new contract at the start of training camp and didn’t initially show up for the summer workouts. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list when he reported and later asked for a trade when negotiations were at a standstill.

Terry McLaurin vs Eagles

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

However, it appeared the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had made up his mind. The deal was worth $96 million.

"Job well done by my partner Josh Harris and GM Adam Peters," Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson wrote in a post on social media. "Terry is more than just a great football player, he is an outstanding leader and does tremendous things in the (Washington area) community."

The Commanders selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Even as the team struggled at times, McLaurin produced. He recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons.

Terry McLaurin vs Titans

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

Last season, McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was targeted 117 times in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season and is set to be the focal point of the offense once again.

Washington is set to welcome the New York Giants for Week 1 on Sept. 7. Giants head coach Brian Daboll had high praise for McLaurin.

Terry McLaurin vs Steelers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

"He’s a heck of a player: dynamic, versatile player," Daboll told reporters on Monday. "He makes a lot of plays, explosive, run after the catch. He was very productive last year with Jayden — productive before that, but even more so when you’ve got ‘5’ with him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

