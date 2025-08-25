Terry McLaurin, Commanders agree to contract extension: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension on Monday with about two weeks to go before the start of the regular season.

McLaurin sought a new contract at the start of training camp and didn’t initially show up for the summer workouts. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list when he reported and later asked for a trade when negotiations were at a standstill.

However, it appeared the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had made up his mind. The deal was worth $96 million.

"Job well done by my partner Josh Harris and GM Adam Peters," Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson wrote in a post on social media. "Terry is more than just a great football player, he is an outstanding leader and does tremendous things in the (Washington area) community."

The Commanders selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Even as the team struggled at times, McLaurin produced. He recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons.

Last season, McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was targeted 117 times in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season and is set to be the focal point of the offense once again.

Washington is set to welcome the New York Giants for Week 1 on Sept. 7. Giants head coach Brian Daboll had high praise for McLaurin.

"He’s a heck of a player: dynamic, versatile player," Daboll told reporters on Monday. "He makes a lot of plays, explosive, run after the catch. He was very productive last year with Jayden — productive before that, but even more so when you’ve got ‘5’ with him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.