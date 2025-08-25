NFL quarterback Ben DiNucci handles latest setback with airport beer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben DiNucci is living the difficult life of a journeyman NFL quarterback and was forced to face the misery of being left off a 53-man roster to start the season once again.

DiNucci, 28, was an undrafted free agent when he joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He played in three games that season and started one of those games because the quarterbacks ahead of him were either injured or suffering from the coronavirus.

He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since then but has certainly tried. He’s bounced around from team to team trying to find a permanent spot. The latest heartbreak came at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. DiNucci, who signed with the team earlier this month, revealed he was cut.

DiNucci posted a photo of himself having a beer at an airport on Saturday as he made his way back home.

"Not many beers better than the airport ‘I just got cut from the NFL for the 7th time’ beer," he wrote on X. "Trust me, you wouldn’t understand."

DiNucci joined the Denver Broncos in 2023 after the Cowboys released him. He was also on the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints before the Falcons. DiNucci played 10 games with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023 as well.

Luckily, DiNucci has proven to be a capable quarterback and could find himself on an NFL roster before the season is over.

For now, DiNucci said he’s still on Cameo for fantasy football bookings.

"Still firing off cameos for fantasy football draft orders," he wrote on X. "If you need someone who is a man of the people then I’m your guy."