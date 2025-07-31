Commanders' Terry McLaurin requests as contract dispute takes shocking twist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Things just got interesting for the Washington Commanders, as star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been holding in at training camp, reportedly requested a trade.

The Commanders and McLaurin have not been seeing eye to eye on a contract extension, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday that McLaurin now wants out.

It appeared this contract situation would lead to a trade request by McLaurin, but he reported to training camp earlier this week. He was placed on the active/PUP list due to an ankle injury.

McLaurin, who has totaled over 1,000 yards in each of his last five seasons, has one year remaining on his $71 million deal he signed with Washington in 2022.

McLaurin is looking to be among the top pass catchers in the league financially, with a deal believed to be around $32 million per season.

If McLaurin were to get a deal with that average annual value, it would have him just outside the upper echelon of receivers in the NFL. Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb are the highest-paid receivers in the NFL today, respectively.

The current asking price for McLaurin would have him in the range of Pittsburgh Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf ($33 million per season), New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson ($32.5 million) and Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown ($32 million).

But while Metcalf is two years younger than McLaurin, for example, they are in the same draft class. And they have some comparable stats.

Metcalf totaled 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in his time with the Seattle Seahawks. McLaurin has tallied 460 receptions for 6,379 yards with 38 scores.

McLaurin held out the first four days of training camp, which carried a $50,000 fine per day. By reporting to camp and being a hold-in, McLaurin avoids any more fines from Washington.

Multiple outlets have reported that the Commanders have no intent to trade McLaurin, who would be a free agent after the season if a deal is not agreed upon.

"You’d like to get these things done quicker, but it doesn’t always happen that way," GM Adam Peters said on the first day of training camp, per ESPN.

"Whatever happens along the way, just understand he’s a great player and we want to keep him here."

