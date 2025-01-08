Tennis star Naomi Osaka reveals split with rapper boyfriend: 'Really glad our paths crossed'

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said in a social media post on Monday that she and her rapper boyfriend Cordae "are no longer in a relationship" after nearly six years and one child together.

Osaka made the announcement less than a week before the start of the Australian Open.

"No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad," Osaka wrote. "Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together."

Cordae did not comment on the split.

Osaka had their daughter in Los Angeles in July 2023. She returned to the court at last year’s Australian Open after about 15 months off.

The Australian Open kicks off the men’s and women’s tennis season. She won the event in 2019 and 2021. It was the last Grand Slam title she won.

She is 24-6 in matches at the Aussie Open. She lost last year in the first round and was absent from the event in 2023. He was ousted in the third round in 2022.

Osaka was forced to retire from a match at the Auckland Classic but remained optimistic she would be good to go for the Australian Open.

The tournament will begin on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

