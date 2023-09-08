Team USA's quest for gold ends after stunning lost to Germany in FIBA World Cup semifinals

The U.S. men's basketball team fell short of expectations at the FIBA World Cup.

Team USA suffered a two-point loss to Germany in the semifinals in the Philippines on Friday. Despite the disappointing defeat, the American men's team will still compete for the bronze medal, when the take on Canada on Sunday.

Team USA was striving for a gold medal, but the limitations of the roster ultimately resulted in the 113-111 loss.

Germany dominated in offensive rebounds, grabbing 16 during the hard fought game.

Toronto Raptors guard and Germany native Dennis Schroder put his ball distrubution skills on full display, recording a team-high nine assists. Schroder finished the game with 17 points.

The U.S. managed to cut the deficit to just one point late in the game, but their comeback was held off by a critical 3-pointer by Germany.

The Germans had an impressive day shooting the ball, making 58% of their attempts from the field.

As he has done throughout the tournament, Team USA coach Steve Kerr started Josh Hart at power forward and Jaren Jackson Jr. at center. Walker Kessler was the only true center on the roster, but he was largely left out of the rotation.

The American's lineup was considerably smaller than what Germany was able to put on the basketball court.

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram missed the game due to an illness. Anthony Edwards put another strong performance together, scoring 23 points.