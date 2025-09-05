Taylor Swift skips Chiefs season opener in Brazil after engagement announcement: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first game was without Taylor Swift in attendance.

Swift, who is now engaged to Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, reportedly did not travel to São Paulo, Brazil to watch Kansas City’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, per TMZ.

It’s not too much of a shock that Swift isn’t at the game, considering the travel commitment needed to watch the game at Neo Química Arena on Friday night.

And considering her popularity, security measures were perhaps too much, and it would be safer for her to watch from home instead.

Of course, Swift is missed considering the massive news of her engagement to Kelce, as the celebrity couple announced the news via Instagram before the start of the season.

"I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that’s been going on," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Kelce and Swift did attend a Cincinnati Bearcats game last week at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and Kelce said it was the first time he introduced Swift as his fiancée. Kelce said that it was his first time introducing her as his fiancée, adding that "it was pretty cool."

Kelce started his 13th season with the Chiefs on Friday night, and while everyone is focused on wedding details for him and Swift, rumors about retirement will likely continue as they have in past seasons. He admitted he considered retirement after the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he quickly decided to play in 2025.

While Swift isn’t present for this game, it’s likely she will be in the building in Kansas City to watch the Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles on Sept. 14.

