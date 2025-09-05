Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift skips Chiefs season opener in Brazil after engagement announcement: report

Swift could be waiting for the Chiefs' home opener against the Eagles on Sept. 14

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd Video

Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift yesterday, and Kelce is entering the final year of his contract. Jason McIntyre asks if this is the last hurrah for the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first game was without Taylor Swift in attendance. 

Swift, who is now engaged to Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, reportedly did not travel to São Paulo, Brazil to watch Kansas City’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, per TMZ

It’s not too much of a shock that Swift isn’t at the game, considering the travel commitment needed to watch the game at Neo Química Arena on Friday night. 

Taylor Swift in London

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024, in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

And considering her popularity, security measures were perhaps too much, and it would be safer for her to watch from home instead. 

Of course, Swift is missed considering the massive news of her engagement to Kelce, as the celebrity couple announced the news via Instagram before the start of the season. 

TRAVIS KELCE SPEAKS PUBLICLY FOR THE 1ST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING ENGAGEMENT TO TAYLOR SWIFT

"I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that’s been going on," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Chiefs Super Bowl win

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Getty Images)

"It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Kelce and Swift did attend a Cincinnati Bearcats game last week at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and Kelce said it was the first time he introduced Swift as his fiancée. Kelce said that it was his first time introducing her as his fiancée, adding that "it was pretty cool."

Kelce started his 13th season with the Chiefs on Friday night, and while everyone is focused on wedding details for him and Swift, rumors about retirement will likely continue as they have in past seasons. He admitted he considered retirement after the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he quickly decided to play in 2025. 

Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift on a boat

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pose together, touching the brims of their hats.  (Travis Kelce/Instagram)

While Swift isn’t present for this game, it’s likely she will be in the building in Kansas City to watch the Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles on Sept. 14. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

