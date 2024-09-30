Travis Kelce makes Chiefs history as Taylor Swift skips game for 2nd straight week

Travis Kelce bounced back for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers but still appeared to be missing Taylor Swift as she stayed home for the second straight week.

Kelce faced a ton of scrutiny over the course of the week because of his lack of production. But even as he didn’t cross the goal line, he still was the best receiver on the field for Kansas City.

He had seven catches on nine targets for 89 yards. He had a 38-yard catch early in the first quarter. The seven catches broke the Chiefs’ franchise record for most receptions with the team. He has 922 and counting for Kansas City.

"They played quite a little bit of zone out there and Kelce did a nice job of just getting in windows. then when they did play man, he was able to do a nice job there," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game. "There wasn't as much double team as maybe you've seen or settling on him as much as he's seen so, he did very good."

The Chiefs won the game 17-10. But for the second straight game, Swift was nowhere to be found. She attended the first two Chiefs home games but missed the last two road games.

TMZ Sports reported that, regardless, the two remain a couple.

The Chiefs return home next Monday night to play the New Orleans Saints.

Swift’s Eras Tour continues on Nov. 14 when she hits Toronto.