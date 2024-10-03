Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance under microscope after singer skipped last two games

All eyes are on Taylor Swift as NFL star Travis Kelce is set to take the field for another Kansas City Chiefs game.

Fan speculation regarding the status of the couple's relationship has mounted since Swift skipped Kelce's last two football games.

The couple has been battling split rumors since an alleged breakup contract went viral in early September. Kelce's team shut down the alleged contract as "false and fabricated," but the rumor mill went into overdrive.

They have been seen together since then, and fans are eagerly anticipating Swift's return to Arrowhead Stadium after he confirmed Saturday at his second annual Kelce Car Jam that his girlfriend would be in attendance at Monday night's game.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S MAN TRAVIS KELCE ISN'T BOTHERED BY BEING CALLED ARM CANDY: ‘COMES WITH THE TERRITORY’

However, Swift's absence isn't a "de facto sign of choppy waters."

"Swift is the biggest act in pop music and the first artist to gross $1B from a single tour; Kelce is a Pro Bowl tight end, who plays for the defending Super Bowl champions," PR expert Doug Aldridge explained to Fox News Digital. "I've represented and worked with a lot of NFL players over the years, and their in-season schedules are scripted down to the hour."

"Between Swift and Kelce, a busy schedule isn't a de facto sign of choppy waters ahead," he added. "Life gets busy, and sometimes you just have to do the best you can – this is true from notable names, to your next-door neighbor. You've got to juggle schedules and find a way to fit the proverbial Tetris pieces into place, as they come down the board."

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship just over a year ago when Swift attended one of the NFL star's football games. Since then, he's become familiar with being called the pop star's arm candy.

"It’s the life I chose, I guess," Kelce told "CBS Mornings." "I have fun with it."

The couple's relationship isn't all fun and games though, with Swift being one of the most famous women in the world. Her recent absence at Kelce's games were reportedly due to "security concerns."

"If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns," a source told Page Six.

"She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE GET SUPPORT FROM FAMILY AFTER SURPRISE ERAS TOUR STAGE APPEARANCE

Fans speculating about "trouble" in Swift's relationship with Kelce over a few missed games are "reaching," according to celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti.

"Taylor Swift is arguably one of the busiest women in the world," she explained to Fox News Digital. "Fans who are speculating that there is trouble in her relationship because she missed a few football games are reaching."

"We can relate it to Travis missing the VMA's or other public events that Taylor has attended in the last few months; Travis was noticeably absent from those events, however, it was not an indicator that there was anything wrong in the relationship," she continued. "To fans, all of these events seem like they are big deals, but it's important to understand that just with non-celebrities, there are certain parties or events that rank lower in importance, or that a partner simply cannot make because of their job or previous engagements."

"Taylor not attending a few of Travis's games is not an indicator that there is anything wrong with their relationship. If anything, it shows that she is balancing her career and her relationship with success, and not throwing all of her commitments away to be with her boyfriend."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kelce spent the off-season traveling Europe watching Swift perform on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Kelce even participated in Swift's three-hour concert in London, appearing on stage in costume for a transition between "The Tortured Poets Department" songs. The football star picked Swift up after she fell to the floor at the end of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and carried her across the stage to help the pop star get ready to sing "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

The transition between songs is largely symbolic of Swift's heartbreak experience at the beginning of her tour when the singer-songwriter broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite their busy schedules and concern over safety, Swift and Kelce have "truly" integrated their lives.

"Although the two have been accused of their romance being a PR stunt, I've been a Celebrity Matchmaker in Beverly Hills for 12 years, and if there's one thing I can spot, it's a fake," Conti told Fox News Digital.

"Taylor and Travis have a very real connection; from their body language to the lengths that they have both taken to support each other throughout the last year, to involving their families and friends, and truly integrating their lives, this is as real as a couple that Hollywood has seen," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP