Maryland Terrapins

Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua's brother, enters transfer portal in hopes for sixth year of eligibility: report

Tagovailoa is fighting for a sixth year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is reportedly looking for his next chapter after spending four years at the University of Maryland.

Reports say Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has entered the transfer portal — yet it remains unclear if he'll be able to play in 2024.

Taulia transferred to Maryland in 2020 after spending 2019 in Alabama, his older brother's alma mater. 

Taulia Tagovailoa plays against NC State

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa of the Maryland Terrapins looks to pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 30, 2022. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

He played five games with the Crimson Tide, and 2020 was the COVID-shortened season. Because of that, Tagovailoa had an extra year of eligibility, which he used this season.

The question mark stems from his one year at Alabama. Technically, he lost his redshirt eligibility by playing in five games, but Tagovailoa argues he played in Alabama's season finale to honor his older brother, who was leaving school for the NFL.

The younger Tagovailoa recorded stats in just three of those games, and threw just 12 passes in the five contests.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to pass

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to pass during the game against Indiana at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, on Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

He opted out of the Music City Bowl against Auburn, finishing this season with 3,337 passing yards and a 66.4% completion rate. Tagovailoa threw for 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and also ran for five scores.

During his Maryland tenure, he completed 67.1% of his passes for 11,256 yards, 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Tagovailoa set a single-season school record with 3,860 yards passing in 2021 and led the Terrapins to three straight bowl appearances.

aryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa runs

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa runs against Virginia Tech during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York on Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Maryland went 8-5 on the season, with all five losses coming to Big Ten teams.

