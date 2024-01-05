Five people charged for threatening Colorado State player who sent Travis Hunter to hospital after late hit

On Sept. 16, Travis Hunter was hospitalized after taking a late hit from Colorado State's Henry Blackburn.

The two-way Colorado star reportedly suffered a lacerated spleen and missed the Buffaloes' next three games.

Hunter and Blackburn were able to make amends shortly after the hit, but that didn't stop fans from sending harsh messages to Blackburn.

Fort Collins Police said that Blackburn received roughly 7,000 threats on social media because of the hit, and they have hit five people with misdemeanor charges.

Of the four, one is an adult, and the other four are juveniles.

Police did not release the specific charges "due to statutory protections of juvenile offenders," but they were each issued a court summons.

"It is common for emotions to run high during sporting events," Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a statement. "However, making threats to the physical safety of a person will not be tolerated and will be investigated fully by FCPS."

Less than two weeks after the hit, Rams defensive lineman James Mitchell posted on his Instagram Stories showing Hunter and Blackburn shaking hands and meeting.

"It’s football at the end of the day. Stuff like that is going to happen," Hunter said in a Bleacher Report interview on the Monday after the game. "Just gotta get up and fight again. Good thing the doctors stopped me, because if there was no doctors there, I'd still be out there playing."

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders even backed up the Rams defender.

"Whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats," he said. This is still a young man trying to make it in life. A guy that is trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game."

The Buffaloes beat the Rams, 38-35, in double overtime to move to 3-0, but they lost eight of their final nine games to wrap up the season.

