Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena arrested in Mexico

Tampa Bay Rays star outfielder Randy Arozarena was detained by Mexican police in Yucatan for allegedly trying to abduct his daughter from her mother’s home, and he reportedly assaulted the woman’s father.

EX-MLB FIRST-ROUND PICK SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON OVER GRISLY 2015 TRIPLE MURDER

Local newspaper Yucatan Ahora was the first to report the incident, and the Tampa Bay Times confirmed it with Arozarena’s agent, Abel Guerra.

“The only thing I know is he was hyper-sensitive about making sure that the child’s needs were being taken care of,” Guerra told the Tampa Bay Times. “He was always sending money down there, and he was very involved in her life. I don’t want to speculate about (anything else).”

PETE ROSE ADMITS TO JIM GRAY THAT HE STILL BETS ON BASEBALL

Guerra said that he has not spoken to Arozarena, and he called it a “horrible, unfortunate situation.” Arozarena has not been charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Major League Baseball will investigate the situation, according to ESPN. The MLB and MLBPA joint domestic violence policy would dictate any punishment Arozarena might receive since the incident reportedly involved at least one family member.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arozarena, the winner of the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason, hit .377 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for the Rays, who fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.