Tallest college basketball player ever towers over 6-foot-8 opponent in viral March Madness moment

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Not often does a 6-foot-8 basketball player look small on the court, but that’s what the tallest college basketball player ever did on Friday night.

Florida’s Olivier Rioux entered the game late in the team’s dominant 114-55 win over No. 16 Prairie View A&M at Benchmark International Arena, and at 7-foot-9, he floored his opponents with his height.

Prairie View A&M forward Hassane Diallo, who stands at 6-foot-8, a full foot shorter than Rioux, went viral for sizing up the towering 20-year-old as he entered the game. Rioux was the world’s tallest teenager before his birthday last month.

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Rioux has been little used throughout the year as he continues to develop, but has become a fan favorite in short order. Whenever the Gators are up big late in games, the Florida crowd chants Rioux’s name at head coach Todd Golden, wanting to see the tall center in action.

Rioux sent the crowd into a frenzy when he checked into the game with about two minutes left. He sent them into even further hysteria when he slammed home a put-back dunk for his first career NCAA tournament points, as fans rained down "Oli! Oli!" chants.

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Florida’s victory was historic, as the 59-point margin of victory was the second-largest in NCAA tournament history.

Prairie View A&M was down 30 points when head coach Byron Smith was asked by the TNT broadcast during a midgame interview what it would take to slow down Florida.

"We need some help from the Lord," Smith replied.

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Prairie View A&M did not end up getting any help from above, as the defending champions steamrolled their way into the second round.

No. 1 Florida will play No. 9 Iowa on Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET, when Gator fans hope for another chance to see Rioux in action.

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