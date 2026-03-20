Rick Pitino joins 'Thank You, NYPD' campaign before St John's' March Madness opener

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The "Thank You, NYPD" campaign in New York City is an ongoing effort to show appreciation for those in blue.

The campaign has encouraged residents to upload videos expressing appreciation for the department. St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino was among those who responded, thanking those he said have helped maintain a safe city environment.

"I want to give a sincere thanks to the NYPD officers who do such an incredible job to keep our city safe," Pitino said Friday in a video posted to Madison Square Garden’s Instagram account. "Thank you so much."

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Pitino’s show of gratitude came just hours before the Red Storm’s first-round game in the men's NCAA Tournament. Fifth-seeded St. John’s faced No. 12 Northern Iowa Friday evening in San Diego.

Later this month, as part of the campaign, Madison Square Garden will host an exclusive concert featuring a star-studded lineup, including Cyndi Lauper, John Fogerty, rapper and New York Knicks fan Fat Joe and others. St. John’s plays most of its home games at Madison Square Garden.

ICONIC SPORTS VENUE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TO HOST NYPD, STAFF AT PRIVATE CONCERT AMID 'THANK YOU' EFFORT

"Today, we announced ‘Thank You, NYPD,’ a campaign encouraging all New Yorkers to thank the New York City Police Department for its service to our great city!" Madison Square Garden said Wednesday in a post on X.

Uniformed police officers and civilian staff members, along with their loved ones, will be invited to the private event, scheduled for March 28. "The Garden" also urged New York residents to submit individual "thank you" videos.

Comedians Chris Distefano and Sam Morril are also among the confirmed performers for the event.

MSG Entertainment said it will donate the venue and cover all event costs. MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports CEO and Executive Chairman Jim Dolan said the event was not political but a "sincere" show of gratitude for the city’s police department.

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"There are times in our culture today when the dissenter’s voice is louder than that of the majority. Such is the case with law enforcement, and, in particular, the NYPD," Dolan said in a statement.

"Cries of ‘defund the police’ and other negative statements do not reflect the true feelings of New Yorkers. If that is what our cops are hearing and no one steps up to say otherwise, that can be disheartening. This concert to say, ‘Thank You, NYPD’ is designed to let our police know that we New Yorkers need, respect and appreciate their effort and service."

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