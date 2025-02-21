Suspect arrested in theft of college sports stars Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder's luxury cars

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of college football star quarterback Carson Beck and women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder's luxury cars.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man named Tykwon Anderson, was arrested Thursday by police. Anderson is one of four suspects accused of stealing the cars, which include a Lamborghini, according to an arrest report.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home early Thursday morning. Beck and Cavinder told investigators that someone had stolen a silver Mercedes-Benz AMG, a red Lamborghini Urus and a white Range Rover while they were asleep.

Police recovered the Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover within several hours, but they were still searching for the Lamborghini.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Anderson and three other masked men arrived at Beck’s home, police said. One of the men was able to break into a vehicle parked in the driveway and use the garage door opener to get into the house and steal the keys to all three cars.

The alleged thieves used a rental car registered to Anderson to drive to Beck’s home, authorities said. Investigators said they had used the rental car’s tracking data to find Anderson and place him at the scene of the theft.

Anderson has been charged with grand theft, vehicle theft and burglary. He was being held at the Miami-Dade jail with no bail immediately set. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Anderson.

Thursday’s report follows a series of burglaries targeting high-profile athletes in the NFL and the NBA over the last several months.

Seven migrants from Chile were charged in Florida federal court on Tuesday in connection with a nationwide network that organized burglaries at the homes of some stars like the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, among others.

The men are accused of stealing about $2 million in watches, jewelry, cash and other valuables, including a safe they later cracked.

Beck, the former starting quarterback at Georgia, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December, just days after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. He was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs' overtime victory over Texas in the SEC championship game.

Despite having another year of eligibility, Beck set his sights on the NFL after back-to-back seasons as Georgia’s starter with a 24-3 record.

But he switched course the following month and committed to Miami to join his girlfriend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.