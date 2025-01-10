Carson Beck announces next school with 2-word message after transferring from Georgia

Carson Beck's time in the transfer portal didn't last long.

The former Georgia quarterback entered the portal Thursday, roughly a month after injuring his elbow in the SEC title game.

Backup Gunner Stockton stepped up, but the Bulldogs fell in the quarterfinals to Notre Dame.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But now Beck is already committed to his next stop, and he's soon to be a Hurricane.

"Go Canes," he wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a graphic of him in a Miami uniform and the words "Committed" and "305 Bound."

Beck's girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, and her twin sister, Haley, star for Miami's women's basketball team. Haley is dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Cavinders initially said they were skipping their final year of eligibility, with Hanna completing her playing career and Haley saying she would play this season at TCU. However, they both returned to the Canes.

VIKINGS-RAMS PLAYOFF GAME MOVED AWAY FROM LOS ANGELES DUE TO WILDFIRES

Beck originally declared for the NFL Draft, then entered the transfer portal this week.

Miamia is losing FBS touchdown leader Cam Ward to the NFL Draft, and Ward is in the running to be the top selection of the draft.

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, the last two as the Bulldogs' primary starter. He has completed 68% of his passes for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his college career. He appeared in 39 games for Georgia, 27 of them in the last two seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He now could follow a similar path as Ward, who considered entering the 2024 NFL Draft before deciding to join Miami. Ward rewrote the Miami record book this season, completing 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, all new Miami single-season records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.