Miami quarterback Carson Beck's luxury cars stolen in Florida: report

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is the latest athlete to fall victim to theft after it was reported Thursday that two of his luxury vehicles were stolen in South Florida overnight.

Law enforcement in Florida are still on the hunt for Beck’s Mercedes and Lamborghini, officials told South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater. In addition to Beck’s vehicles, an SUV belonging to his girlfriend, Miami women’s basketball player Hanna Cavinder, was also stolen.

Her car was later found, according to the report.

"We are grateful for the swift and diligent efforts of the Miami Police Department in handling this situation," Beck’s NIL agent Jeff Hoffman told WSVN-TV. "Their professionalism and dedication are truly appreciated. While incidents like this are unfortunate, we have full confidence in the authorities and their ongoing work."

Thursday’s report follows a series of burglaries targeting high-profile athletes in the NFL and the NBA over the last several months.

Seven migrants from Chile were charged in Florida federal court on Tuesday in connection with a nationwide network that organized burglaries at the homes of some stars like the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, among others.

The men are accused of stealing about $2 million in watches, jewelry, cash and other valuables, including a safe they later cracked.

The theft of Beck’s cars has not been linked to this crime network.

Beck, the former starting quarterback at Georgia, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December, just days after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. He was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs' overtime victory over Texas in the SEC championship game.

Despite having another year of eligibility, Beck set his sights on the NFL after back-to-back seasons as Georgia’s starter with a 24-3 record.

But he switched course the following month, and committed to Miami to join his girlfriend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.