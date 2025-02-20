Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami quarterback Carson Beck's luxury cars stolen in Florida: report

Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini were stolen; an SUV belonging to his girlfriend was also stolen but later recovered

Paulina Dedaj
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is the latest athlete to fall victim to theft after it was reported Thursday that two of his luxury vehicles were stolen in South Florida overnight. 

Law enforcement in Florida are still on the hunt for Beck’s Mercedes and Lamborghini, officials told South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater. In addition to Beck’s vehicles, an SUV belonging to his girlfriend, Miami women’s basketball player Hanna Cavinder, was also stolen. 

Hanna Cavinder vs LSU

Hanna Cavinder of the Miami Hurricanes dribbles the ball during the game gainst the LSU Lady Tigers in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 26, 2023. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Her car was later found, according to the report. 

"We are grateful for the swift and diligent efforts of the Miami Police Department in handling this situation," Beck’s NIL agent Jeff Hoffman told WSVN-TV. "Their professionalism and dedication are truly appreciated. While incidents like this are unfortunate, we have full confidence in the authorities and their ongoing work."

Thursday’s report follows a series of burglaries targeting high-profile athletes in the NFL and the NBA over the last several months. 

Seven migrants from Chile were charged in Florida federal court on Tuesday in connection with a nationwide network that organized burglaries at the homes of some stars like the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, among others. 

The men are accused of stealing about $2 million in watches, jewelry, cash and other valuables, including a safe they later cracked.

Patrick Mahomes stunned at Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The theft of Beck’s cars has not been linked to this crime network. 

Beck, the former starting quarterback at Georgia, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December, just days after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. He was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs' overtime victory over Texas in the SEC championship game. 

Despite having another year of eligibility, Beck set his sights on the NFL after back-to-back seasons as Georgia’s starter with a 24-3 record. 

Carson Beck throws a pass

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck looks to pass during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Nov. 29, 2024. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

But he switched course the following month, and committed to Miami to join his girlfriend. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.