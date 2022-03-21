Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

Support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine leads to 6-month ban for grandmaster chess champion

Sergey Karjakin was born in Crimea

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

A Russian grandmaster chess player was banned from competition for six months over his support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said Monday.

Sergey Karjakin, who was born in Crimea and represented Ukraine in three Chess Olympiads and Russia for five of the events, expressed his support for Russia in their war in February and doubled down earlier this month.

Sergey Karjakin of Russia smiles after being cheered by fans at an award ceremony after losing to Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York, Nov. 30, 2016. 

Sergey Karjakin of Russia smiles after being cheered by fans at an award ceremony after losing to Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York, Nov. 30, 2016.  (REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich)

"Many people ask if I regret my public support of the special operation? After all, I have already lost invitations to Western tournaments and may lose an invitation to the candidates tournament," Karjakin tweeted on March 10.

"My answer is simple. I am on the side of Russia and my President. No matter what happens, I will support my country in any situation without thinking for a second!"

Sergey Karjakin of Russia wears a medal and holds a commemorative pen after losing to Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York, Nov. 30, 2016. 

Sergey Karjakin of Russia wears a medal and holds a commemorative pen after losing to Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York, Nov. 30, 2016.  (REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich)

Karjakin’s statements put him in hot water with the FIDE and the organization formally banned him for six months, saying he breached the "FIDE Code of Ethics."

"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," the FIDE statement read.

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin adjusts his pieces before a game against Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen at the IX Chess Masters Final in Bilbao, northern Spain, July 21, 2016.

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin adjusts his pieces before a game against Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen at the IX Chess Masters Final in Bilbao, northern Spain, July 21, 2016. (REUTERS/Vincent West)

"The statements by Sergey Karjakin on the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine have led to a considerable number of reactions on social media and elsewhere, to a large extent negative towards the opinions expressed."

