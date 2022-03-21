Support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine leads to 6-month ban for grandmaster chess champion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian grandmaster chess player was banned from competition for six months over his support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said Monday.

Sergey Karjakin, who was born in Crimea and represented Ukraine in three Chess Olympiads and Russia for five of the events, expressed his support for Russia in their war in February and doubled down earlier this month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Many people ask if I regret my public support of the special operation? After all, I have already lost invitations to Western tournaments and may lose an invitation to the candidates tournament," Karjakin tweeted on March 10.

"My answer is simple. I am on the side of Russia and my President. No matter what happens, I will support my country in any situation without thinking for a second!"

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR EXPOSES FISSURES BETWEEN OBAMA, BIDEN OFFICIALS WITH OIL-RICH COUNTRY LEADERS

Karjakin’s statements put him in hot water with the FIDE and the organization formally banned him for six months, saying he breached the "FIDE Code of Ethics."

"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," the FIDE statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The statements by Sergey Karjakin on the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine have led to a considerable number of reactions on social media and elsewhere, to a large extent negative towards the opinions expressed."