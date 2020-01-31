Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Super Bowl
Published

Super Bowl LIV: Peyton Manning's advice to Chiefs, 49ers players battling long week before game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Cincinnati Zoo animals offer Super Bowl LIV predictionsVideo

Cincinnati Zoo animals offer Super Bowl LIV predictions

Fiona the hippo, and some of her other Cincinnati Zoo mates offered their best predictions for who will win Super Bowl LIV and take home the Lombardi Trophy. Fiona demonstrated her support as any semiaquatic lady does: She vomited next to the Kansas City Chiefs logo the zoo had set up for her.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about winning Super Bowls.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star came away with two rings out of three tries during his career between the two teams. He made an appearance at the DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket Lounge in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday and was asked by ESPN and ABC broadcaster Joe Tessitore what he did to manage Super Bowl week and the advice he can share to players on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

Manning said players participating in the Super Bowl are going through a challenging week, but it's important for them to keep their schedules and not get entrapped in the chaos.

“The advice that I got was to do the same thing you normally did all season. If you took your wife out to eat on Friday night, do that now, here. Do the things that got you here,” Manning said. “For some reason, some teams and some players would be like, ‘OK I’m at the Super Bowl, I gotta do things [that] are totally different. I gotta stay out ‘til midnight watching film. I don’t need to lift weights’ ... and then get totally out whack, and when they get to the game they don’t feel comfortable.”

FOX NEWS AT SUPER BOWL LIV

Manning said he was sure that both teams’ head coaches will have things under control.

“I really feel like Andy Reid, who’s been here before, and Kyle Shanahan, who saw his dad coach a Super Bowl-winning team, they’ll handle all of that,” he added.

ANDY REID WINNING SUPER BOWL LIV WOULD MAKE HIS FORMER PLAYER 'ECSTATIC'

It will be the first Super Bowl for many players on Sunday.

Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are among the stars playing in their first big game, and 49ers players George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel are all getting their feet wet, as well.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_