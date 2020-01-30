Andy Reid says winning Super Bowl LIV would make his former player 'ecstatic'

Andy Reid says getting his first Super Bowl ring Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs would have a dramatic effect on one of his former players.

Brian Mitchell, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles under Reid from 2000 to 2002, said Thursday night at Fleming’s Steakhouse in Miami, alongside Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, that Reid finally breaking through would mean the world to him.

Mitchell also played for Joe Gibbs and the Washington Redskins at the beginning of his career. He compared the two coaches while stressing that he would be “ecstatic” if Reid and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.

“I would be thoroughly ecstatic,” Mitchell said. “I played for Andy Reid for three years. I consider Andy and Joe Gibbs some of the best coaches I’ve ever seen in my life. And when I got to Philadelphia I watched Andy for three weeks and said ‘Man, you remind me so much of Joe Gibbs’ because they were honest, they were prepared and if they told you something you could believe it. Some coaches will tell you whatever they want you want to hear – they’re lying to you. Andy Reid is not like that. Joe Gibbs is not like that.”

Mitchell said if the Chiefs pull off the victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla, that it puts Reid into the Pro Football Hall of fame.

“If he wins, I think his career has been ecstatic. He’s done some great things. But to finish this thing up with a Super Bowl championship – that’s Hall of Fame-caliber. That’s Hall of Fame worthy and I’m pulling for him,” Mitchell said.

“If I had to choose one guy to see get it this year it would be Andy Reid.”

Reid has only appeared in one other Super Bowl – Super Bowl XXXIX. His Eagles lost to the New England Patriots. He is among the most-winningest coaches to have never won the big game.

For his career, Reid is 207-128-1 in 21 seasons as a head coach between the Eagles and the Chiefs.