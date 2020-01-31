Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

Super Bowl LIV: Live blog

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Marshall Faulk, Emmitt Smith and Carson Palmer preview Super Bowl LIVVideo

Marshall Faulk, Emmitt Smith and Carson Palmer preview Super Bowl LIV

NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer dive into the 49ers-Chiefs matchup on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

Both teams were among the top seeds in the NFL Playoffs and won their conference championship games decisively.

The last time the Chiefs made the Super Bowl was in 1970. Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, 23-7. Kansas City hadn't gotten past the AFC Championship game since then. The 49ers were last in the Super Bowl in 2013. Colin Kaepernick led the team there only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31.

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET but there will be pregame coverage on FOX before the game.

Follow the live blog below. Mobile users click here.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com