Super Bowl LIV: Live blog

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

Both teams were among the top seeds in the NFL Playoffs and won their conference championship games decisively.

The last time the Chiefs made the Super Bowl was in 1970. Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, 23-7. Kansas City hadn't gotten past the AFC Championship game since then. The 49ers were last in the Super Bowl in 2013. Colin Kaepernick led the team there only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31.

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET but there will be pregame coverage on FOX before the game.

Follow the live blog below. Mobile users click here.