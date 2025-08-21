Super Bowl champion wide receiver faces 3-game suspension, 49ers coach says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiving corps took another hit on Wednesday as head coach Kyle Shanahan said Demarcus Robinson faces a three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The 49ers signed Robinson, a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, in the offseason after he spent two years with the Los Angeles Rams.

Shanahan told KNBR Radio that Robinson was suspended pending an appeal after he pleaded no contest last month to a misdemeanor DUI charge. The NFL declined to comment on the suspension, according to The Associated Press.

Robinson was supposed to be one piece of the new targets for quarterback Brock Purdy. Instead, he will likely be absent from the team to start the year along with others who are banged up, including Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Russell Gage.

He said last week he was "anxious" to hear the final verdict from the league.

"Just waiting on the outcome to see what happens with that," Robinson said. "I really don’t know the timeframe. Waiting to hear from them, obviously. It’s all up to whatever the league says."

Robinson had 31 catches for 505 yards and posted a career-high seven touchdowns.

San Francisco also made the decision to trade Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders earlier this year. It will be a completely new look for the offense in 2025.

