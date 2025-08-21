Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl champion wide receiver faces 3-game suspension, 49ers coach says

49ers experienced a huge offensive shift this offseason

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Brandon Aiyuk to return Week 6, Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers? | The Herd Video

Brandon Aiyuk to return Week 6, Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers? | The Herd

Brandon Aiyuk is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers lineup in Week 6. Colin Cowherd discusses the new contract Purdy signed and if he can carry the offense if he’s asked to.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiving corps took another hit on Wednesday as head coach Kyle Shanahan said Demarcus Robinson faces a three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The 49ers signed Robinson, a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, in the offseason after he spent two years with the Los Angeles Rams

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeMarcus Robinson vs Broncos

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. (David Gonzales/Imagn Images)

Shanahan told KNBR Radio that Robinson was suspended pending an appeal after he pleaded no contest last month to a misdemeanor DUI charge. The NFL declined to comment on the suspension, according to The Associated Press.

Robinson was supposed to be one piece of the new targets for quarterback Brock Purdy. Instead, he will likely be absent from the team to start the year along with others who are banged up, including Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Russell Gage.

Demarcus Robinson with the trophy

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

BEARS' TYSON BAGENT BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS AFTER RECEIVING LIFE-CHANGING CONTRACT: 'WEIGHT OFF MY SHOULDERS'

He said last week he was "anxious" to hear the final verdict from the league.

"Just waiting on the outcome to see what happens with that," Robinson said. "I really don’t know the timeframe. Waiting to hear from them, obviously. It’s all up to whatever the league says."

Robinson had 31 catches for 505 yards and posted a career-high seven touchdowns.

Demarcus Robinson vs Raiders

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a catch over Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/David Becker)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco also made the decision to trade Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders earlier this year. It will be a completely new look for the offense in 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue