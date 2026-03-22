Super Bowl champ, 66, looking to make US flag football team

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Darrell Green was one of a few NFL players who was able to compete in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s before he retired and was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Green, 66, may end up pursuing a new route back to the gridiron thanks to flag football.

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As the Fanatics Flag Football Classic put the sport at the top of NFL fans’ minds for at least one afternoon, Green is hoping to be able to make the U.S. flag football team as the sport is set to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He will take part in national team trials in Chula Vista, California, with the hope of receiving an invitation to training camp next month. He could end up earning a roster spot on the 2026 national flag football squad that will compete at the world championships in Germany over the summer.

"Darrell qualified through our digital combine. He’s later in his career than the other trials participants, but his testing results were impressive," USA Football’s senior director of high performance and national teams Callie Brownson said. "Our coaches and staff felt he deserved a closer look. ... He’s a rare athlete who has stayed in shape and is ready to compete this week."

The Washington Redskins selected Green in the first round of the 1983 draft out of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He only played for the Redskins during his entire career, which ended in 2002.

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He had 1,202 tackles, 54 interceptions and six interceptions returned for a touchdown. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowler and made the All-Pro team once.

"I’m going to give it my best and I’ll walk away with my head up, either way," Green said on USA Football’s Instagram page.

The task won’t be easy for Green. U.S. men’s flag football is the best in the world, winning six out of the last seven world championships since 2010.

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There are about 100 men and women attempting to draw the attention of U.S. national team coaches. Former WNBA player Loryn Goodwin and ex-Florida State guard O’Mariah Gordon were among those competing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.