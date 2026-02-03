Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants Tom Brady to play flag football for 2028 LA Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Winter Olympics are upon us, but the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics are not too far behind.

And with flag football being added to the mix of games played, NFL players continue to be asked if they have any interest.

Add Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s leading receiver this year, to that list of players who would love to play in the Games’ newest sport.

"I would," Smith-Njigba responded quickly when asked during a Super Bowl LX media availability on Monday night.

But Smith-Njigba had an interesting answer when he got a follow-up question — "Who is your ideal teammate? Who would you like to play with?"

Smith-Njigba wasted no time shouting out New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, his close friend from their time playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In fact, if Smith-Njigba could make the whole team consist of former Buckeyes players, he might.

After that, though, he wants someone to come out of retirement.

"I think Tom Brady, him coming back maybe. That would be awesome," he said.

Brady is sort of coming out of retirement this year, and it is flag football he will be playing next month in Saudi Arabia in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

He will be joined by some NFL stars, including Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey and Maxx Crosby.

"Obviously, with the Olympics coming up in 2028, I think it’s all the NFL players' first exposure to it, and I didn’t want to miss out on being a part of it," he said in September 2025.

"I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes."

Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s trusty tight end from their playing days, said he was asked by Brady to make the trip to the Middle East as well.

So, could Brady check off Olympic athlete to his legendary resume? He will already be back on the field, so perhaps Smith-Njigba is on to something as he prepares for his game against Brady’s former New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX this Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.