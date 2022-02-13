Super Bowl 2022: Bengals, Rams dress to impress as they enter SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were dressed to impress ahead of their Super Bowl LVI matchup on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Joe Burrow, Chidobe Awuzie led the Bengals into SoFi Stadium while Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald were leading the Rams back into the building for the final time this season.

SUPER BOWL 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Cincinnati is coming into the game riding high on a bunch of close playoff games, including over the two-time defending AFC champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals are not the favorites going into the game but have thrived in the underdog role. The AFC North champions have never won a Super Bowl title in their franchise’s history and haven’t been back to the big game since the 1988 season.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS TERRELL DAVIS, HINES WARD MAKE BENGALS-RAMS PREDICTIONS

The Rams have a stacked team with Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey among those leading the charge.

The team acquired Von Miller and Beckham during the course of the season and both acquisitions tremendously helped them win the NFC West and make a run through the playoffs to get back to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles is looking for its second Super Bowl title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams square off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.