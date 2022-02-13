Super Bowl champs Terrell Davis, Hines Ward make Bengals-Rams predictions

NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis and legendary Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward both know what it takes to win a Super Bowl , or two.

The former Georgia Bulldogs spoke to Fox News Digital about Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. While they both see the Rams taking home the Lombardi Trophy, Davis and Ward see the Bengals’ threat level differently.

"I’m gonna say it's going to be a blowout and being that, yes they’re the new kids on the block, they only know what they know … I just look at the Rams – Cooper Kupp , Aaron Donald , Von Miller – those guys you lean on, your playmakers. You lean on your superstars," Ward said. "I just see them just dominating this game. I’m looking for a blowout. I got the Rams 33-21."

"I don’t [see] a blowout, I can tell you that," Davis rebutted with a laugh. "I don’t think the Bengals are going to put up with this nonsense that Hines is out there spewing about this blowout. They’re going to show up, but I do have the Rams winning, 27-24."

SUPER BOWL MVP

Davis and Ward have both won the Super Bowl twice, TD with the Denver Broncos and Ward with the Steelers. They were also both awarded the Super Bowl MVP after their first championships.

"Aaron Donald is going to be my MVP [pick] of that game," Davis said, while Ward is leaning toward one of his fellow Bulldogs for the honor.

" Matthew Stafford , come on home, join the fellow Bulldogs that have won Super Bowl MVP," Ward said.

THE PLAYMAKERS

Davis expects to see a lot of plays involving Bengals running back Joe Mixon , who he thinks will have the biggest impact in Cincinnati's offense.

"If they win this game, if they wanna win this game, his fingerprint needs to be all over this game because he is an exceptional running back," Davis told Fox News. "Not only when you're talking about trying to keep the Rams defensive line from just pinning the ears back and going for the quarterback, but you’re talking about a guy who gets the ball out of the backfield. He’s really elusive when he gets those nice plays that he runs.

"For me, the balance that the Bengals' offense has to have to win the game – Mixon is very, very important in that role."

Naturally, Ward will be watching Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

"He is the Rams' passing game," Ward said. "The passing game goes through him … he’s just in the right place all the time. He’s that security blanket for Stafford. No matter where he puts that ball he's going to get open, he’s going to make a play. He’s been doing it."

But Ward added the possible matchup of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase and veteran Jalen Ramsey will be one of the more interesting showdowns to watch.

"The matchup I’m going to bring my popcorn for is Ja’Marr Chase vs. Jalen Ramsey. A matchup of the ages," Ward said. "You got a young stud — a rising stud coming in — going against one of the best in the business."

KEY TO WINNING BIG

"I know TD is going to lean on the running game, but the running game kinda came and gone now," Ward told Fox News. "It's a new age, everybody wants to put up points. Look at the firepower on both sides … I just look for Matthew Stafford doing what he does, [if he doesn’t] turn the ball over, I’ll look for him to have a big day."

"Once again, Hines is gonna be wrong on this," Davis said, laughing. "When you talk about championships, and we can go back to last year’s Super Bowl. An when you talk about the Bucs , who was the star of that game? Was it not Leonard Fournette ? Was it not ‘Playoff Lenny’ that game that the Bucs leaned on to win that one? I think he was.

"Games like this, I think Mixon is a viable candidate for MVP of this game … you’ve got some players that can have that one play that could be the difference in that win, and I think that’s what’s going to happen."

‘QUIETING THE NOISE’

One thing both vets agree on is the focus the Rams and Bengals will need to win the big game.

"Eliminate distractions, especially for the Rams playing at home in LA," Ward said. "You got your family, you got your friends. I know my first Super Bowl, that was a big distraction for me having my family and friends come into town and trying to figure out what type of club they could get into, trying to get into all the parties through the weekend.

"They were constantly calling my phone … daily. Here I am trying to play in the Super Bowl, my first Super Bowl ever and having to deal with family members and friends bothering you trying to get into the club. So if they can eliminate the distractions going into it and focus on playing one more game and giving it all you got for the big game on Sunday."

Davis agreed.

"Hines hit the nail on the head. It really is about that," Davis said. "It’s really trying, what they call ‘quieting the noise.’ That is all the external things, the parties, the media, it's family, it's friends. You play a lot of roles, Hines is right," Davis said.

"Once you get all of that out of the way, then you start to get your mind back on the game and start working on the game plan and just try to mentally get yourself prepared so that when the game comes you’re ready to go."

