Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness

Stetson head coach discusses his 1-word message at halftime amid blowout to No. 1 UConn

Stetson trailed by 33 at half and ultimately lost 91-52

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — For No. 16 Stetson, their first-ever March Madness game was practically over before it started.

Defending champion UConn, the top seed in the entire NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, got out to an 8-0 lead, led by 20 halfway through the first half and owned a 52-19 lead after the first 20 minutes.

The Huskies' lead would eventually reach 39 in their 91-52 victory, but admittedly for the Hatters, the game was pretty much over at halftime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stetson's Donnie Jones with Stephan Swenson

Stetson Hatters head coach Donnie Jones and guard Stephan Swenson look on during their NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Connecticut Huskies at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

At that point, Stetson head coach Donnie Jones needed to change his team's mindset, as his guys were "discouraged." He did that, he said, by writing just one word on the whiteboard in their locker room: 

"Pride."

"My biggest thing with them was it's going to be how we finish today, and we're going to be proud when we walk off this floor," Jones said after the game. 

"'Pride’ was what I wrote on the board. Did not care about the score at that point, just wanted our guys to go out and show the level that we can play at that got us here, go out and have no regret in these last 20 minutes," he explained.

"There's no loss with our group tonight. The victory's already been won."

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and Stetson Hatters head coach Donnie Jones

Stetson Hatters head coach Donnie Jones, right, greets Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley after their first-round game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

NORTHWESTERN'S MARCH MADNESS HERO SAYS WILDCATS ARE 'BUILT' FOR TOUGH MOMENTS AFTER OT THRILLER

When asked if his guys showed him pride in the second half, Jones said they "definitely" did. UConn outscored Stetson in the second half 39-33, but it was a far cry from the first half.

"That's who we were all season. This group was a unique group, a group that never quit regardless of the score. They've been very resilient. There's a lot of tears in that locker room, there's a lot of respect in that locker room, and these guys truly love each other. That's something we don't see in teams a lot. A lot of guys are individuals, they play for themselves, and even when some teams are winning, they're not tight like this. But this group really came together and really believed," he said.

Stetson head coach Donnie Jones at presser

Stetson coach Donnie Jones talks to the media at a press conference at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UConn will face No. 9 Northwestern on Sunday after the Wildcats' wild overtime victory against the No. 8 FAU Owls on Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.