Steph Curry receives massive 1-year extension from Warriors for season where he will be 38 years old

The Golden State Warriors dished out a one-year extension to their superstar point guard, Stephen Curry, and the price tag will make one blink twice to ensure it’s real.

Golden State reportedly signed Curry to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that will be added to his current deal, his agent told ESPN.

Curry’s current deal, which runs through the 2025-26 season, pays out $55.8 million this upcoming season, followed by a value of just under $60 million in its final year.

So, in the spirit of increasing Curry’s salary by the season, this new extension will see that continue in 2026-27.

Now, the Warriors weren’t allowed to pay Curry any more than that amount due to the league’s over 38 rule, where teams are not allowed to sign a deal longer than three years total if they turn 38 during the course of it.

In turn, this is the most amount of years, and money, the Warriors are allowed to dish out to their franchise legend.

Curry, 36, is aging like fine wine in the NBA, as he continues to produce like the perennial All-Star that he is. The sharpshooter is also coming off a successful Team USA run in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he famously put Team France to "sleep" after hitting a dagger three-pointer in the gold-medal game to ice the victory.

Curry looks forward to his 16th NBA season now, all of which have come with the Warriors, the team that drafted him out of Davidson in 2009.

But this season will be a vastly different one for Curry, as Klay Thompson, his "Splash Brother" who played a vital role in the Warriors’ four championships since 2015, joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

The Warriors finished 10th in Western Conference standings last season at 46-36, and they were unable to reach the first round of the playoffs after losing in the Play-In Tournament.

So, Curry is looking to remain healthy and anchor a team searching for the right pieces to get back into championship contention.

Either way, Golden State has made sure that no other team can sniff at having Curry on their roster anytime soon. He’s set up to be a Warrior for life, and the price tag shows their commitment to the future NBA Hall of Famer.

