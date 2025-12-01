Steelers star accuses Josh Allen of kneeing him in the stomach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward butted heads with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their Week 13 game on Sunday evening.

The two got nose-to-nose at one point after Allen threw a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman. Heyward was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Buffalo got the last laugh, 26-7.

Heyward was asked about his interaction with Allen and accused the quarterback of kneeing him in the stomach.

"Ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they’re protected, but I’m not," Heyward said, via ESPN. "It just p---es me off. ... He even said after, ‘I had to do something to get you off me.’"

Allen’s media availability with reporters ended before Heyward’s started. The Bills quarterback didn’t talk about his interaction with the veteran defensive player.

Allen scored a rushing touchdown in the game and set the all-time record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 76. He surpassed former NFL star Cam Newton.

He finished 15-of-23 with 123 passing yards and contributed 38 yards on the ground. James Cook III led the Bills’ rushing attack the entire game. He had 144 yards on the ground on 32 carries. Buffalo totaled a whopping 249 rushing yards against the Steelers.

Heyward, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro selection, had eight total tackles in the game.

The Bills improved to 8-4 on the year and the Steelers fell to 6-6.