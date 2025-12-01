Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers star accuses Josh Allen of kneeing him in the stomach

Buffalo picked up a 26-7 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Can Josh Allen, Bills prove their contender? Will Broncos FINALLY get over the hump vs. Chiefs? Video

Can Josh Allen, Bills prove their contender? Will Broncos FINALLY get over the hump vs. Chiefs?

The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew discussed which teams can prove they're the real deal in Week 11.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward butted heads with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their Week 13 game on Sunday evening.

The two got nose-to-nose at one point after Allen threw a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman. Heyward was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Buffalo got the last laugh, 26-7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cameron Heyward gets to Josh Allen

Cameron Heyward #97 and Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter of a game at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Heyward was asked about his interaction with Allen and accused the quarterback of kneeing him in the stomach.

"Ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they’re protected, but I’m not," Heyward said, via ESPN. "It just p---es me off. ... He even said after, ‘I had to do something to get you off me.’"

Allen’s media availability with reporters ended before Heyward’s started. The Bills quarterback didn’t talk about his interaction with the veteran defensive player.

BROWNS PLAYERS RIP 49ERS WIDE RECEIVER OVER 'DEMEANING AND DISPARAGING' COMMENTS DURING GAME

Josh Allen gets pushed into the end zone

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown while defended by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Allen scored a rushing touchdown in the game and set the all-time record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 76. He surpassed former NFL star Cam Newton.

He finished 15-of-23 with 123 passing yards and contributed 38 yards on the ground. James Cook III led the Bills’ rushing attack the entire game. He had 144 yards on the ground on 32 carries. Buffalo totaled a whopping 249 rushing yards against the Steelers.

Heyward, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro selection, had eight total tackles in the game.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills improved to 8-4 on the year and the Steelers fell to 6-6.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue