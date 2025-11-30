Josh Allen sets NFL record as Bills thump Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Allen stood on the top of the mountain alone as he helped the Buffalo Bills top the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-7, behind hard-nosed defense and a dynamic rushing attack on Sunday.

Allen ran eight yards and was pushed into the end zone in the fourth quarter for a touchdown to help give Buffalo a 23-7 lead. The rushing touchdown was the 76th of his career. He surpassed Cam Newton for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history.

He also had a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to cap off an incredible performance against the Steelers. Allen finished 15-of-23 with 123 passing yards and contributed 38 yards on the ground.

James Cook III led the Bills’ rushing attack the entire game. He had 144 yards on the ground on 32 carries. Buffalo totaled a whopping 249 rushing yards against the Steelers.

The Bills’ defense also came up big.

Buffalo trailed Pittsburgh 7-3 to start the second half. Bills defensive end Joey Bosa came around and nailed Aaron Rodgers to jar the ball loose. Bills cornerback Christian Benford recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Rodgers was briefly knocked out of the game. Mason Rudolph came in on the subsequent drive and threw an interception to Benford. The defensive prowess helped spark the Bills’ win.

The team scored 23 unanswered points to seal the win.

Rodgers was 10-of-21 with 117 passing yards. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren led the team with 35 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo improved to 8-4 on the year. Pittsburgh fell to 6-6.