Cleveland Browns

Browns players rip 49ers wide receiver over 'demeaning and disparaging' comments during game

Myles Garrett and Shelby Harris both spoke out about Jauan Jennings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Cleveland Browns defensive linemen ripped San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings following their matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Shelby Harris and Jennings had a heated moment when Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins was carted off the field with an injury. Harris was asked what the hoopla was about with Jennings, and he made a reference to the wide receiver’s tiff with a Carolina Panthers player last week.

Jauan Jennings catches a pass

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, right, catches a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"He’s a hoe and I want that known," Harris told reporters, via WEWS-TV. "I see why he got punched in the nuts. He said some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But I don’t respect it because you say things, and then you go run behind your o-line. That’s some real soft s---. And I want that known. I see why they punched you in the nuts, and I’m surprised nobody has punched him in the jaw yet."

Harris wasn’t the only one who called out Jennings.

Browns star Myles Garrett was also taken aback by some of Jennings’ comments on the field.

"I can't speak for how he was raised, but if you have nothing good to say, don't say something to somebody," Garrett said, via ESPN. "So, he had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging towards some of our players. And I was just trying to separate everybody. And I tried to go up and ask for what the problem was, and then he started coming at me and, I mean, some guys just roll like that.

Myles Garrett stands tall against the 49ers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"I don't feel like that belongs in the game. But, hey, if that works for him and them, then more power to him. But I'm just trying to keep my guys focused on the game and not worried about stuff outside of it because we're focused on what's on the field."

Jennings reportedly made comments about players’ wives and children.

He was involved in an incident with Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig at the end of last Monday’s game. Jennings appeared to strike Moehrig in the groin before the defensive back threw a punch. Moehrig was fined and suspended for the incident. Jennings was only fined.

Jennings didn’t speak to the media after San Francisco’s 26-8 win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

