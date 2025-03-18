Steelers star offers blunt message for Aaron Rodgers amid quarterback uncertainty

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward offered a blunt message to Aaron Rodgers amid the speculation about where the four-time MVP will end up after he was released by the New York Jets this month following a tumultuous two years.

Rodgers is reportedly weighing offers between the Steelers and New York Giants, but according to a report from The Athletic, the veteran signal caller is also interested in playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Heyward said he was "tired of talking about the quarterback situation" and that he is "ready to move on from free agency" as the NFL world continues to wait for Rodgers' decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap," Heyward said during a recent episode of his "Not Just Football" podcast.

"Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers — if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back."

One of the Steelers quarterbacks last season was Justin Fields, who departed for the Jets in free agency.

Russell Wilson, who supplanted Fields as the Steelers starting quarterback last season, is still a free agent and has met with the Cleveland Browns and Giants.

AARON RODGERS COULD RETIRE IF HE DOESN'T GET OFFER FROM SPECIFIC TEAM: REPORT

The Steelers went 6-1 in Wilson’s first seven starts but then lost their last five games with him at the helm, including their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The only two quarterbacks currently on the Steelers roster are Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers signed Rudolph a two-year contract last week, which will be his second stint with the team, as a backup who has 18 career starts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers went 10-7 last season with Fields and Wilson, and would hope the potential addition of Rodgers to their quarterback room would lead them to a deep playoff run.

Last season, Heyward played in all 17 games and had 8.0 sacks and 71 total tackles. Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. The 35-year-old has spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers after being drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.