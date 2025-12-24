Steelers' Mike Tomlin laments 'volatile rhetoric' across sports after DK Metcalf fan altercation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed his support for wide receiver DK Metcalf before the star player’s two-game suspension for throwing a punch at a fan was upheld.

Tomlin didn’t elaborate on his reaction to seeing the clip, which showed Metcalf near the barrier between the Steelers’ sideline and the stands. The CBS broadcast caught the interaction, which showed Metcalf pull on the fan’s shirt and take a swing.

The longtime head coach acknowledged Tuesday the increasingly "volatile rhetoric" in sports.

"Not only (in) our business, (but) college, youth sport parents," he said. "I think it’s just a component of sport that’s developed and developed in a big way in recent years, and it’s unfortunate."

It’s unclear what the fan, who was identified as Ryan Kennedy, said to Metcalf that sparked the altercation. Kennedy was accused of making a racist comment and saying a derogatory remark about the player’s mother. However, Kennedy vehemently denied the accusations in a statement through a law firm. The statement said no hateful language was used.

Another report said that when Metcalf was playing for the Seattle Seahawks, he reported the fan to team personnel when he was in Detroit previously.

Tomlin didn’t speculate when asked if there were more teams could do to protect players in that situation.

"Me speaking on it and speaking on it in detail and particularly expressing my opinion regarding things doesn’t help the circumstance in any way," he said.

The NFL upheld Metcalf’s suspension on Tuesday night.

The league said Metcalf violated league policy, which states players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable."

He will miss the team’s final two games of the season and leave a boatload of money on the table.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.