Lions fan involved in altercation with Steelers star denies using derogatory language toward player

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions fan who got into an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf during a game on Sunday evening denied using derogatory language toward the player.

Ryan Kennedy released a statement through Head Murphy Law in Michigan on Monday, denying accusations that he used the "N-word," "C-word" or "any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur toward Metcalf." Kennedy’s reps called the allegations "completely false."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"At no point before, during or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind," the statement read. "The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during an interaction with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past.

"Since these false statements began circulating publicity, Mr. Kennedy has been subjected to harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence, creating serious concern for his and his family’s personal safety and well-being. No private individual should be falsely branded with such accusations or exposed to threats based on misinformation."

The statement said Kennedy will have no further comment as legal proceedings are anticipated.

DK METCALF, LAMAR JACKSON AND OTHER NFL PLAYERS WHO HAVE HAD FAN ALTERCATIONS

Metcalf was spotted confronting the fan, who was near the barrier on the Steelers’ sideline. He pulled the fan’s shirt and took a swing at the man who was wearing a black and blue shirt and a blue wig.

The man told the Detroit Free Press that Metcalf was upset that he called the wide receiver by his full name.

However, the NFL Network offered a conflicting report. The outlet said Metcalf reacted the way he did because the fan used derogatory language toward him and made a remark about his mother. Metcalf reportedly had a negative experience with the fan last year when he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Metcalf is expected to face discipline in either the form of a fine or suspension.