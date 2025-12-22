Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions fan involved in altercation with Steelers star denies using derogatory language toward player

DK Metcalf was seen taking a swing at the fan

Ryan Gaydos
Steelers beat Lions 29-24, Does Aaron Rodgers deserve credit for their 9-6 record? | The Herd

Steelers beat Lions 29-24, Does Aaron Rodgers deserve credit for their 9-6 record? | The Herd

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 29-24, and are now 9-6. Colin Cowherd discusses the Steelers’ season so far and asks if Aaron Rodgers deserves the credit for their winning season.

The Detroit Lions fan who got into an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf during a game on Sunday evening denied using derogatory language toward the player.

Ryan Kennedy released a statement through Head Murphy Law in Michigan on Monday, denying accusations that he used the "N-word," "C-word" or "any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur toward Metcalf." Kennedy’s reps called the allegations "completely false."

DK Metcalf lines up for the Steelers

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

"At no point before, during or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind," the statement read. "The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during an interaction with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past.

"Since these false statements began circulating publicity, Mr. Kennedy has been subjected to harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence, creating serious concern for his and his family’s personal safety and well-being. No private individual should be falsely branded with such accusations or exposed to threats based on misinformation."

The statement said Kennedy will have no further comment as legal proceedings are anticipated.

D.K. Metcalf looks on field

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 9, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire)

Metcalf was spotted confronting the fan, who was near the barrier on the Steelers’ sideline. He pulled the fan’s shirt and took a swing at the man who was wearing a black and blue shirt and a blue wig.

The man told the Detroit Free Press that Metcalf was upset that he called the wide receiver by his full name.

However, the NFL Network offered a conflicting report. The outlet said Metcalf reacted the way he did because the fan used derogatory language toward him and made a remark about his mother. Metcalf reportedly had a negative experience with the fan last year when he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf is expected to face discipline in either the form of a fine or suspension.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

