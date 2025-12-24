Several NFL teams have playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 17

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s unbelievable that there are only two weeks left in the NFL season. Where did the time go?

For some teams, they are hoping that Week 17 is a gift rather than coal in their stockings. There are a handful of scenarios in which teams could not only clinch playoff spots but potentially solidify division titles or the top seed in their conferences.

The Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have already clinched playoff berths.

The Broncos could go even further this week as they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas night. Denver will clinch the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed along with a first-round bye if they win, the Chargers lose or tie, the Patriots lose, the Bills lose or tie or Jaguars lose or tie. The Broncos only clinch the division title with a win along with a Chargers loss or tie or if they tie and the Chargers lose.

The Jaguars could win the AFC South with a win and a Houston Texans loss or tie or if they tie and the Texans lose. The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win and a Bills loss or tie or if they tie and the Bills lose.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a clinching scenario as well. They could win the AFC North title with a win or tie or a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie.

Houston can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie or an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie. The Texans can clinch at least a tie in a strength of schedule victory tiebreaker over the Colts. With the latter, the Texans need this to happen: The Ravens, Bills, Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers all win their games coupled with losses by the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

The NFC is just as complicated. The 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are already in the playoffs. Some of those teams can achieve more.

The Seahawks have the No. 1 seed on the line – as stunning as that sounds. Seattle clinches the NFC West and a first-round bye with a win, a Rams loss or tie and a tie in the 49ers-Bears game. The Seahawks will win the NFC West title with a win, a Rams loss or tie and a 49ers loss or tie or a tie with a Rams and 49ers loss.

The Carolina Panthers get into the postseason with a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss or tie or a tie and a Buccaneers loss. In this scenario, the Panthers would clinch an NFC South division title.

The Bears could wrap the NFC North title with a win. It could also happen with a Green Bay Packers loss or if both teams tie in their respective games.

The Packers could at least clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Ravens or a Detroit Lions loss or tie.

Needless to say, there’s a lot on the line this week.

Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:30 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens @ Green Bay Packers (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025

Arizona Cardinals @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 29, 2025

Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons (8:15 p.m. ET)