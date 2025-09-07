Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Mike Tomlin bizarrely describes kicker Chris Boswell as 'serial killer'

Boswell nailed the game-winner against the Jets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Usually, the superlative for a great kicker in the NFL has something to do with his leg. A "big boot," "great leg," or something to that effect are the common terms for the player in the pressure-filled position.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin cooked up a new way to describe veteran Chris Boswell on Sunday after he nailed a 60-yard field goal to put the team ahead 34-23 with 1:03 left in the game against the New York Jets. The Steelers held on for the victory.

Chris Boswell kicks the ball

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) boots a field goal against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"Our kicker is a serial killer," Tomlin told reporters. "He’s got a low-pulse rate. He can’t wait to deliver."

Boswell has been able to provide those clutch kicks on a regular basis. He was 2-for-2 from field-goal range and nailed all four extra points on Sunday. He hit a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter. Without Boswell’s makes, the Steelers likely don’t win the game.

"Bos always makes it from 60 in pregame," Tomlin added. "Bos always wants to bang from deep. That one he made in the first half, I don't even know if he even looked at me. It's fourth down and he walked on the field. But that's the type of guy you want banging for you under those circumstances."

He joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and nailed 90.6% of his attempts in his rookie season. It was enough for Pittsburgh to keep bringing him back to the roster.

Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, shakes hands with his head coach Mike Tomlin following an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Boswell earned the second Pro Bowl nod of his career and his first All-Pro selection last season. He was 41-of-44 on field goal attempts. The 41 makes led the NFL. He was 13-of-15 from 50 yards out or more.

Pittsburgh will have an extra spotlight on them this season because of the high-profile acquisitions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and others during the offseason.

Chris Boswell nails a field goal

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) watches his field goal kick against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Getting off to a win in Week 1 certainly will quiet the critics – for now. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

