Steelers' Mike Tomlin bizarrely describes kicker Chris Boswell as 'serial killer'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Usually, the superlative for a great kicker in the NFL has something to do with his leg. A "big boot," "great leg," or something to that effect are the common terms for the player in the pressure-filled position.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin cooked up a new way to describe veteran Chris Boswell on Sunday after he nailed a 60-yard field goal to put the team ahead 34-23 with 1:03 left in the game against the New York Jets. The Steelers held on for the victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Our kicker is a serial killer," Tomlin told reporters. "He’s got a low-pulse rate. He can’t wait to deliver."

Boswell has been able to provide those clutch kicks on a regular basis. He was 2-for-2 from field-goal range and nailed all four extra points on Sunday. He hit a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter. Without Boswell’s makes, the Steelers likely don’t win the game.

"Bos always makes it from 60 in pregame," Tomlin added. "Bos always wants to bang from deep. That one he made in the first half, I don't even know if he even looked at me. It's fourth down and he walked on the field. But that's the type of guy you want banging for you under those circumstances."

He joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and nailed 90.6% of his attempts in his rookie season. It was enough for Pittsburgh to keep bringing him back to the roster.

MALIK NABERS, BRIAN DABOLL CLASH DURING GIANTS' DISAPPOINTING SEASON OPENER AGAINST COMMANDERS

Boswell earned the second Pro Bowl nod of his career and his first All-Pro selection last season. He was 41-of-44 on field goal attempts. The 41 makes led the NFL. He was 13-of-15 from 50 yards out or more.

Pittsburgh will have an extra spotlight on them this season because of the high-profile acquisitions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and others during the offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Getting off to a win in Week 1 certainly will quiet the critics – for now.