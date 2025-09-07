Malik Nabers, Brian Daboll clash during Giants' disappointing season opener against Commanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The buzz surrounding the New York Giants went silent after a Week 1 nightmare against the Washington Commanders, and there may already be tension between the head coach and a star player.

As the first quarter ended, the FOX broadcast caught wide receiver Malik Nabers and head coach Brian Daboll in a verbal altercation as the Giants’ offense sputtered to start the game.

Daboll appeared to be addressing something he didn’t like from Nabers during the team’s previous drive, and Nabers barked back in his direction. Later, as the team huddled to return to the field, Daboll approached his star receiver, but Nabers left him hanging when the coach offered a high-five.

It’s hard to know exactly what was said between Nabers and Daboll, but considering the lack of targets and offensive success for the Giants, it likely revolved around that frustration at the start of the 2025 campaign.

The Giants were expected to be improved entering a season when owner John Mara made it clear he needed to see progress in the win-loss record to feel comfortable with the regime moving forward.

But New York looked similar to last season, as Washington’s defense mauled the offensive line and pressured new quarterback Russell Wilson, who struggled in his Big Blue debut. Wilson went 17 of 37 for 168 yards, connecting with Nabers on five of 12 targets for 71 yards.

Wan’Dale Robinson picked up a few key first downs for New York, finishing with six catches for 55 yards on eight targets.

A major problem for New York was their run game, which struggled throughout. Wilson led with 44 yards on eight carries, while running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary and rookie Cam Skattebo combined for 30 yards on 15 carries.

With the run game nonexistent, the Commanders teed off on the Giants’ offensive line, and Wilson was flustered throughout.

Last season, Nabers proved to be quarterback-proof, playing with Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock while tallying 1,204 yards on 109 catches with seven touchdowns.

With Wilson as the team’s new starter, Nabers is expected to be one of the league’s top receivers, but this wasn’t the start he or the Giants had in mind in their 21-6 loss Sunday.