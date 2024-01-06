Steelers keep playoff hopes alive with season finale win over Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens rested several of their stars Saturday, including likely MVP Lamar Jackson, because they had clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed.

And the Pittsburgh Steelers took advantage, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 17-10 win over their AFC North rival.

Najee Harris opened up the scoring with a touchdown on the Steelers' second drive of the game. In sloppy weather, both offenses stalled, but the Ravens matched with an Isaiah Likely touchdown just before the half.

In the first 30 minutes, the teams combined for six punts and three fumbles.

The third quarter was scoreless, and the Steelers hit a home run with a 71-yard touchdown by Diontae Johnson to take a 14-7 lead with 14:49 left in the game.

After the teams exchanged punts again, the Ravens lost their second fumble, this one on their own side of the field. The Steelers took advantage but settled for a field goal despite getting to Baltimore's 2-yard line.

Baltimore kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left, but its subsequent onside kick was unsuccessful.

Harris hadn't rushed for 100 yards in a game this season prior to last week. He's now done it in back-to-back games. He ran for 112 yards on 26 carries.

Mason Rudolph got the start over Kenny Pickett and completed 18 of his 20 passes for 152 yards.

The win came at a cost to the Steelers after T.J. Watt left the game with a knee injury in the second half.

The Steelers need either the Buffalo Bills or Jacksonville Jaguars to lose (the Jags can also tie) to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh also can qualify if Saturday night's Colts-Texans matchup ends in a tie.

